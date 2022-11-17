Read full article on original website
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
America's First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration
Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA's first World Cup goal in eight years. In the 36th minute, Weah got past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, and U.S. fans in Al Rayyan Stadium went wild. The first goal of the game came as...
England's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
England got a late start in the World Cup. Sure, it’s the country where the sport of soccer was invented. And England, along with Scotland, has the oldest national team in existence, dating back to the 1800s. But England left FIFA in 1928 and didn’t rejoin until 1946, with the team making its debut in the World Cup in 1950.
Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado Join Exclusive World Cup Five-Timers Club
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says people still come up to him on the street to gush about his performance in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil. Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazilian star Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime.”
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule. Let’s take a look at...
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be a match for the ages. The USMNT will face England for the 12th time in history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
Cuba's Pablo Milanes, songwriter and social crusader, dies at 79
HAVANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page.
