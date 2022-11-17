Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
Thunder-Knicks Postgame Interviews: Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey update the media following a 129-119 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
Bulls Snap Four-Game Losing Streak With Emphatic Win Over Celtics
10 observations: Bulls snap skid with rout of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To state the obvious: The Chicago Bulls needed a win Monday night. Not only had they dropped four in a row — and six of their last seven to fall to 6-10 — entering a home matchup with the Boston Celtics, a six-game road trip featuring plenty of daunting opponents awaits beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Responds to Benching With Active All-Around Game
LaVine responds to benching with active all-around game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You could focus on Zach LaVine’s numbers, which featured 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Chicago Bulls’ losing-streak-snapping victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night at the United Center.
Skidding Bulls Face Potentially Season-Defining Schedule Stretch
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to...
Justin Fields' Injury Consequence of Bears' Reckless Play-Calling
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As good as the Bears' quarterback run game has been over the past month with Justin Fields, what happened Sunday was always a possibility. The more the Bears ran Fields, the greater the chance he would be in harm's way once defenses adjusted. That scenario arrived...
