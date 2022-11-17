10 observations: Bulls snap skid with rout of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To state the obvious: The Chicago Bulls needed a win Monday night. Not only had they dropped four in a row — and six of their last seven to fall to 6-10 — entering a home matchup with the Boston Celtics, a six-game road trip featuring plenty of daunting opponents awaits beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee.

