Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
Pet of the week: Jimmy Choo
Meet Jimmy Choo! He's a five-week-old kitten looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. His rescuers at Community Cat Angels found him in the streets of Las Vegas all alone.
Fox5 KVVU
Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?. Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks. The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”...
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening at Resorts World Las Vegas
The 100-foot-tall Enchant holiday tree will be lit at a private ceremony with local CEOs and leaders before the public at Resorts World Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Soul food on the menu at Jerry’s Down Home Kitchen in North Las Vegas
Three years in culinary school and nearly 30 years in Las Vegas resort kitchens has brought Jerry Durr to fulfilling his dream: Jerry's Down Home Kitchen.
jammin1057.com
This Tasty Steakhouse Opens Second Location In Henderson, Nevada
Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is a premiere restaurant and butcher shop tucked away in the beautiful Tivoli Village. The restaurant side is known for their Creekstone all natural cuts of meat, elegant small plates and sautéed vegetables. The restaurant launched back in 2013 and has been a prime staple in many family dinners. The atmosphere is very rustic but sheik.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
Thousands benefit from Three Square food bank donation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Online gamers and a popular hot dog brand are helping give back to Three Square Food Bank. Nathan’s Hot Dogs partnered with popular online streamers to get the word out about helping to feed the needy this holiday season. The gamers say it's important...
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals. Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road. According to the National Association […]
The Top 50 Vegas Eateries
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Appears to Be Planning a New Paradise Location
Raising Cane’s may be opening another restaurant near Sunset Park
foodgressing.com
Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay open at Harrah’s Las Vegas
Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay’s Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand...
Fox5 KVVU
Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes for...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Take in the sights at Ethel M’s lit cactus garden in the Las Vegas Valley
Indulge in fine chocolates while you stroll Ethel M’s botanical cactus garden, currently shining bright with more than a million Christmas lights. A $1 fee will be collected upon entry to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. 2 Cactus Garden, 702.435.2608.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Sasha
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Kelsey Pizzi from The Animal Foundation joins us now with Sasha!
Comments / 0