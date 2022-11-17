Read full article on original website
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Stream NIGO®’s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music
ComplexCon 2022 is closing out on a high note as NIGO® is set to bring his second studio album I Know NIGO! to life in Long Beach, California. Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz are set to hit the stage, and one can only expect NIGO® will have more surprises up his sleeve.
Raf Simons Announces He’s Ending His Eponymous Fashion Label
Raf Simons announced on Monday that he’s ending his eponymous fashion label. The Belgian fashion designer, who is currently the co-creative director of Prada, revealed that he’s shuttering the line by early next year. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand,” the statement reads. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers.”
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Broken Up After Nearly 2 Years Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called it quits. Sources close to the couple told People that Styles and Wilde are “taking a break” after two years together. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” said one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.”
