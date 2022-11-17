Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.

16 HOURS AGO