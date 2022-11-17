Read full article on original website
Wondershare’s Digital Asset Packs Give Creative Content the Ultimate Artistic Boost
The creative company’s Vaporwave Trendbook includes bright fonts, effects, and layouts to elevate any digital content with ease. Wondershare’s Vaporwave TrendBook helps users to elevate their digital content — whether that be fashion and styling content or gaming videos — facilitating the ultimate glow up through fluorescent color schemes and dynamic layouts. Vaporwave pulls inspiration from old-school, vintage references, from retro fashion and pop culture to VHS tapes and video games like Atari. It allows artists to blend contemporary elements with those which conjure nostalgia, calling upon a wide range of audiences.
Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons sent a shockwave through fashion on Monday afternoon, announcing the official conclusion of his namesake design label. In a brief letter, he confirmed that his recently debuted Spring/Summer 2023 collection was the imprint’s last effort, before expressing his gratitude for all those who adored and worked with the fashion brand over its almost three decades of path-carving work.
Action Bronson Launches Baklava Flea Market for Apparel, Art and More
Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.
Lola Plaku Believes That Clarity Is Key in Adapting to the Ever-Evolving Music Industry
As a 13-year-old girl who had just moved to Canada from Albania, Lola Plaku had absolutely no idea that her career would involve running her own creative agency and women empowerment organization, serving as an adjunct professor at one of the most prestigious music schools in the world and producing the early shows of artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky. An affinity for promotion, discovered during her time at Wilfrid Laurier University, led her to start promoting local hip-hop groups and from there on, her passion for the music industry only continued to grow stronger.
