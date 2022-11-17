Greg Proops joins us to talk about his tour “Whose Live Anyway” and he’s off to Hawaii to perform in Maui and Honolulu. He discussed how he’s taken his tour to hundred of cities around the world.

“Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth” is available to rent or buy now, wherever you get your movies. You can listen to his “The Smartest Man in the World” Proopcast, wherever you get your podcasts.

And you can see Greg in person when his “Whose Live Anyway” tour comes to L.A. next month.

He and some of his “Whose Line is it Anyway” co-stars will take the stage at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Dec. 2. For tickets, head here .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 17, 2022.

