ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

changenow
4d ago

They Should not be able to get a full pension after an 8 or 12 years served. Their pension should be based on 25 years of service and prorated on years served and not be able to access it for at least 25 years from the first day they went into office or age 62. They are no better than the people that put them in office. If they do a good job in that political office they can run for a different office or go into the private sector.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorebrew.com

Nick Mosby gets 2-month reprieve to find a lawyer in ethics case

Baltimore’s second-highest elected official is fighting an ethics board order that he return money collected by his and his wife’s defense fund from parties doing business with the city. Last June, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby appealed an ethics board ruling that he had violated gift solicitation...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement

The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy