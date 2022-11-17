ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore magazine

Woodberry Kitchen to Reopen as Woodberry Tavern

It’s been a long, strange year on the Baltimore food scene without the farm-to-table fare of Woodberry Kitchen. The renowned restaurant helped put Mid-Atlantic cuisine on the national map when it opened in 2007 with a singularly steadfast commitment to sourcing every ingredient from within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, garnering the city its first James Beard Award and drawing visitors from near and far for its hyper-locavore experience.
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore-Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Between increasingly less subtle advertisements, festive snacks at the grocery store, and a growing selection of cozy decorations available for purchase, there’s no denying the signs. The holiday season is almost upon us. But, before you dive into all that those upcoming festivities entail, there’s still one step between the end of autumn and the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year: Thanksgiving.
Baltimore magazine

Did You Finish a Home & Design Project Recently? Show Us!

I am beyond thrilled to announce our first ever Home & Design Awards. As editor of. magazine’s HOME section, I see firsthand the unending talent in the city. It’s been a real thrill to showcase many amazing designers, builders, and architects in the pages of our ancillary publication over the years, but we knew we wanted one place where we could put the best of the best.
Baltimore magazine serves as a user's guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore's most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

