wpde.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
wpde.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
wpde.com
MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout ask ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays, and...
wpde.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
Florence 1 Schools holds ribbon-cutting for new Pepsi Market run by students
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new Pepsi Market run by students with Florence 1 Schools, according to a news release. The new market is a result of a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the school district’s Programs for Exceptional Children, the release […]
wpde.com
Georgetown non-profit, deputies team up to give Thanksgiving meals to families in need
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of families in Georgetown have a meal to put on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge. The non-profit teamed up with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office to give out 80 Thanksgiving baskets today. NEW: 3 wanted in Carolina Forest...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
WMBF
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
wpde.com
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
Car fire slows traffic on Highway 31 in Horry County; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 31, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 9:43 a.m. to the fire near mile-marker 21 north, just south of Highway 501. There are no reported injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of […]
wpde.com
Fire trucks respond, portion of road blocked near Florence restaurant
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Fire trucks are parked outside the Cook Out restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence. Several community members said smoke can be seen coming from the building. A portion of South Irby Street is blocked. ABC 15 has reached out to the Florence Fire Department...
crbjbizwire.com
Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
wpde.com
'Oh what fun!' Myrtle Beach-area holiday events, shows this year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”
