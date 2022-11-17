ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

'Oh what fun!' Myrtle Beach-area holiday events, shows this year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy