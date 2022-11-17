ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WAVY News 10

Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Two dead following shootings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred within a two-mile radius of one another and killed two people. According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road.
HAMPTON, VA
Bay Net

Lexington Park Men Arrested On CDS, Firearm Charges

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges. In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

