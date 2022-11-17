Read full article on original website
'Warrant sweep' across Virginia Beach results in over 40 arrests, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it arrested 44 people facing various charges in a two-day "warrant sweep" earlier this month. The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the police department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Authorities served 84 warrants involving...
Person shot and killed in car on Chesapeake highway remembered as an 'awesome man'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in their car Sunday night. A spokesman for the police department said the case started when police officers got a call from people who saw a car by the tree line off the roadway.
Some of teen's charges won't go to court, after he was accused of driving car at Portsmouth officers
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2022. Some of the charges against an 18-year-old accused of driving a stolen car toward detectives have been set aside. On Monday, the Norfolk General District Court reported that Malachi Elliott's charges of attempted aggravated murder...
One of three men charged with deadly 2016 in Newport News is found guilty
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A jury in Newport News convicted a man on Monday of multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General. James Curtis Miles was found guilty of the following charges:. First-degree felony murder. Use of a firearm in the...
Driver shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake on S. Military Highway
On Sunday about 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of S. Military Hwy to check on a vehicle that was on the side of the road.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Florida man arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit in Accomack County
According to officials, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle around 4 p.m. that was traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road.
Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
Suffolk police investigating a shooting that left one dead
Suffolk police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead from multiple gunshot wounds
2 killed, 1 hurt minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings
The shootings happened within two miles of each other and at almost the same time. Police confirmed that they're connected.
Two dead following shootings in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred within a two-mile radius of one another and killed two people. According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road.
Police: Man dies after being shot several times in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man dead. According to the city, police got a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. from someone who said that a man had been shot in a home on the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.
Lexington Park Men Arrested On CDS, Firearm Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges. In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at...
Man dies after shooting in Norfolk, police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday morning. According to a tweet, officers got a call about gunshots nearby at 6:20 a.m. and responded to the area, which was on the 1100 block of Church Street. When they arrived, they...
Two teen boys found safe after escaping Portsmouth behavioral health facility
Investigators are searching for two juvenile males who absconded from a facility on the 300 block of Fort Lane today. It is possible that they might be in the downtown Portsmouth area.
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into Suffolk Walmart
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a vehicle that drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
