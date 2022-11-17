OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another very cold morning across the area with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. However, the southwest wind that’s currently producing wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees will actually help to bring us a warm-up this afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine today, helping things to feel quite a bit nicer than the past week. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s by the lunch hours, with afternoon highs around 50 degrees in the metro. It will cool off quickly after sunset, falling back to around 40 by 6pm.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO