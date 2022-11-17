Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
WOWT
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
WOWT
Omaha organization tackles traffic safety
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 17 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild ahead of Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The forecast has warmed up since last week’s chilly weather! Highs will continue the climb ahead of Thanksgiving with Tuesday bringing us into the mid 50s!. We’ll enjoy another mild day in the 50s Wednesday before changes arrive Thanksgiving Day. A cold front sweeps through...
WOWT
Elkorn man honored with Carnegie Medal for heroism
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man who witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving along Interstate 80, then ran to help rescue the victims received a high honor Monday for his heroism that day. Frank Axiotes, a 49-year-old salesman from Elkhorn, was one of 17 people across North America to...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for pregnancy health services
An organization hopes to improve pedestrian safety in Omaha. Hundreds of Omaha-metro families given Thanksgiving meal kits. The line circled the block Monday as families in need picked up everything they need to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families. Rusty's Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Mild and enjoyable...
WOWT
A cold start, warmer this afternoon
Another cold night for the metro but we are finally warming up by Sunday. Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting. Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party. Omaha area nonprofit graduates more than 100 out of poverty. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
WOWT
David’s Moring Forecast - A cold start, warmer this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another very cold morning across the area with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. However, the southwest wind that’s currently producing wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees will actually help to bring us a warm-up this afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine today, helping things to feel quite a bit nicer than the past week. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s by the lunch hours, with afternoon highs around 50 degrees in the metro. It will cool off quickly after sunset, falling back to around 40 by 6pm.
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Comments / 0