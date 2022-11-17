ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
The Spun

Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight

Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Ravens get big injury news before Week 11 game

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, and running back Gus Edwards have been questionable to play this week. We now have a far clearer picture of their status for the upcoming game after a major update Read more... The post Ravens get big injury news before Week 11 game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD

