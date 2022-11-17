ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOuof_0jEgsF3R00

(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America , and inflation is making the problem even worse.

That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the Greensboro–Winston-Salem–High Point area.

First, here is where you can find food assistance programs all across the Piedmont Triad. You can find even more across the country on FeedingAmerica.org . Thanksgiving meal giveaways can make a big difference, but the need is, of course, present throughout the whole year.

The following list of Thanksgiving giveaways does not include any events before Nov. 17, which is when this list was published, or events that required sign-up prior to Nov. 17.

If you know of a food giveaway happening in the Piedmont Triad that is not currently on our list, please email the information to news@wghp.com.

Nov. 17

GREENSBORO | Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Friendly Meals

The Salvation Army of Greensboro will be giving away free meals to the first 200 people at 1001 Freeman Mill Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 . The Salvation Army plans to host another Friendly Meal on Dec. 15. The goal of Friendly Meals is to offer people struggling with the high cost of food by providing a hot balanced meal one night per month.

Nov. 19

WINSTON-SALEM | Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina

Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina is planning to giveaway 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes in the church parking lot, located at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 .

Nov. 22

GREENSBORO | Feeding the 5000

Lawndale Baptist Church will give away a free turkey and $25 Food Lion gift card to the first 1,000 families to arrive by 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro . The parking lot will open a half-hour earlier at 6 a.m. There is a limit of one turkey per family at this drive-thru event.

HIGH POINT | Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church

Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church will offer free boxes of food on a first-come, first-served basis during a drive-thru event beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the church, located at 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point . The church says there is typically a “large” line. Each box contains a turkey, green beans, corn, a starch of some sort (such as macaroni and cheese, potatoes or rice), stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce. The meal is expected to feed at least a family of five.

Nov. 24

THOMASVILLE | A Thomasville Thanksgiving 2022

Councilwoman Wendy Sellars, Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville will offer free home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Meals, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans/corn and dessert, will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Community Cooperative Ministries, located at 10 W. Guilford St. in Thomasville . This will be a pick-up and drive-thru event. Recipients must live in the City of Thomasville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Injured Asheboro veteran looks forward to accessible home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s true that when veterans return from war, they often face different kinds of battles here at home. Army Specialist Josh Craven, of Asheboro, was severely injured while stationed in Iraq on August 4, 2010, and became an amputee. With his wife Holly by his side, he got through it and […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Rowan County man wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno, of Gold Hill, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Magdaleno bought his winning Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry. He claimed his prize Thursday at the […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen

Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Jamestown artist makes shell art

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Most of us throw oyster shells away but not Virginia Washburn. “Even the crazy shaped [shells] have purpose,” said Washburn, who makes them shine. “Even though they are imperfect, they are perfect just like we are.” About a year ago, she started Perfectly Imperfect, giving decorative life to oyster shells. “I […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy