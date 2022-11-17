Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America , and inflation is making the problem even worse.

That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the Greensboro–Winston-Salem–High Point area.

First, here is where you can find food assistance programs all across the Piedmont Triad. You can find even more across the country on FeedingAmerica.org . Thanksgiving meal giveaways can make a big difference, but the need is, of course, present throughout the whole year.

The following list of Thanksgiving giveaways does not include any events before Nov. 17, which is when this list was published, or events that required sign-up prior to Nov. 17.

If you know of a food giveaway happening in the Piedmont Triad that is not currently on our list, please email the information to news@wghp.com.

Nov. 17

GREENSBORO | Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Friendly Meals

The Salvation Army of Greensboro will be giving away free meals to the first 200 people at 1001 Freeman Mill Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 . The Salvation Army plans to host another Friendly Meal on Dec. 15. The goal of Friendly Meals is to offer people struggling with the high cost of food by providing a hot balanced meal one night per month.

Nov. 19

WINSTON-SALEM | Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina

Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina is planning to giveaway 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes in the church parking lot, located at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 .

Nov. 22

GREENSBORO | Feeding the 5000

Lawndale Baptist Church will give away a free turkey and $25 Food Lion gift card to the first 1,000 families to arrive by 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro . The parking lot will open a half-hour earlier at 6 a.m. There is a limit of one turkey per family at this drive-thru event.

HIGH POINT | Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church

Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church will offer free boxes of food on a first-come, first-served basis during a drive-thru event beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the church, located at 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point . The church says there is typically a “large” line. Each box contains a turkey, green beans, corn, a starch of some sort (such as macaroni and cheese, potatoes or rice), stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce. The meal is expected to feed at least a family of five.

Nov. 24

THOMASVILLE | A Thomasville Thanksgiving 2022

Councilwoman Wendy Sellars, Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville will offer free home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Meals, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans/corn and dessert, will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Community Cooperative Ministries, located at 10 W. Guilford St. in Thomasville . This will be a pick-up and drive-thru event. Recipients must live in the City of Thomasville.

