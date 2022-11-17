Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Lock And Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to hold gains despite the market downturn. The token saw an inter-week surge of up to 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. While it has dropped from that high, it still holds up to 2.08%. However, it trades dangerously close to its floor price for this week and might lose all its gains soon.
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin price is trending to the downside and seems on track to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is facing the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. Once the world’s second-largest crypto trading platform, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. As of this writing,...
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
This Crypto Venture Capital Loses Almost $1B On FTX, When Will This FTX Fiasco End?
The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is one of the biggest shocks to hit the industry. The impact of the fall is spreading to different crypto assets and several investors on the exchange. The crypto market has been experiencing massive downward performance as prices of assets kept declining. Hence,...
Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?
The crypto market has recently witnessed different shades of events, impacting several assets negatively, such as Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is still causing many downtrends in the market. The overall price trend in the market has maintained a southward move beyond expectations. Besides the FTX saga,...
How Bitcoin Can Aid Growth in Developing Economies
Many developing countries have undoubtedly had their fair share of economic struggles. Some of these nations have unstable and unreliable fiat currencies. Consequently, they are embracing Bitcoin to see whether the cryptocurrency can boost their economic growth. Examples of countries that have legalized Bitcoin as a legal tender include El Salvador and the Central African Republic. Even Honduras, one of Central America’s fastest growing and robust economies, has embraced Bitcoin. If you are finding a profitable cryptocurrency, make sure you start trading Bitcoin through Bitcoin Loophole.
Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits
The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?
SOL’s price lost its demand zone of $20 as the price struggled to hold above $10. SOL’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. SOL’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above...
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
Ethereum Price Dips As 400,000 ETH Moved From Crypto Exchanges
Ethereum has seen a decline over the past 24 hours. Being hit with new selling pressure, the world’s second-largest crypto asset has plummeted by over 8%. Despite its recent pressure, the whales have become more intense on ETH. The crypto market is still red, with most crypto assets declining....
Why Developing Nations Are Adopting Bitcoin as a Legal Tender
The World Bank’s report indicates an increased number of individuals living in abject poverty over the last three years. That means more people live on not more than $1.90 per day. The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly escalated poverty levels in most developing countries. Other factors include climate change, global conflict, and unchecked inflation. In addition, before you trade Bitcoins make sure to invest in having a reliable trading platform such as bitcoin profit.
Bitcoin Recovery Only Temporary As All Roads Lead To $15,000
Bitcoin recovered above $16,000 in the early hours of Monday after hitting $15,600 on Sunday. With the continued trend above $16,000, it is starting to look like the digital asset is finally on a path to recovery but this is not the case. The recovery only shows a temporary stoppage in what is a continuous bleed as momentum continues to drop across the space.
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
Billionaire Bill Ackman Touts Altcoins Helium (HNT) And DIMO – Why?
Another billionaire shilling another shitcoin or a good advice on a legitimate crypto project with strong fundamentals? This is the question crypto investors are likely to ask about a recent thread about Helium (HNT) and DIMO by billionaire Bill Ackman. Ackman is an American billionaire, investor and CEO of Pershing...
