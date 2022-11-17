ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Man accused of setting NC Ice Cream Shop on fire under $1M bond

By Robin Kanady
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDk5Q_0jEgrT8A00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man accused of torching Tony’s Ice Cream Shop will stay in jail under a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors said they did not want to go into details in the case multiple times, but they asked the judge to consider safety when setting bond.

PREVIOUS | DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia

While police are not saying why Tony’s was set on fire, it might have come down to a controversy from two years ago.

The video was shared, showing someone running across the parking lot, grabbing a flammable accelerant, and tossing it inside a popular Gastonia eatery.

Tony’s Ice Cream Shop burst into flames.

For three and a half months, no one knew who did it.

“The arrest came directly as a result of us getting this DNA hit back from CODIS,” said Rick Goodale with Gastonia Police.

Police say DNA evidence from the crime scene links Marvin McCaskill to the arson.

Police are not releasing a motive in the case.

Lydia Sturges-Robinson is McCaskill’s cousin. She showed up in court Wednesday to support her cousin.

Two years ago, Sturges-Robinson told Queen City News she was upset with Tony’s. She believed the business mistreated her because she was wearing a Black Lives Matter pin.

“I’m a protestor; that’s what I do,” said Sturges-Robinson back in 2020.

“There was an employee working inside Tony’s when he threw that flammable substance inside who could have been seriously injured or killed,” said Rick Goodale, spokesperson for the Gastonia Police Department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edKYb_0jEgrT8A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSYKg_0jEgrT8A00

McCaskill is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, among other charges.

“In this particular case, things could have turned out a whole lot differently, and we might not have Tony’s standing today,” said Goodale.

Prosecutors also said Wednesday in court that McCaskill is a convicted felon, so that’s why his DNA was in the law enforcement database, which investigators say came up as a match with DNA collected at the crime scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail

Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
CLAREMONT, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend funeral of woman who died in Cabo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of Uptown, where hundreds of attendees […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy