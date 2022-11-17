ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana drought conditions continue to worsen

By Beth Finello
 4 days ago

INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have worsened. So far for the month of November, Indianapolis has picked up 0.33″ of precipitation, which is 1.52″ below where we should be so far. This count does include the snowfall Indy received.

Most of the state is under a drought category, 98.29%. Only 1.71% of the state of Indiana is not under any drought conditions, in the northern part of the state. 0.07% of the state is now under severe drought conditions, a very small area. All of Marion County is under Moderate Drought conditions.

What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass will turn brown, gardens will need to be watered more frequently, and crops are stressed. Once we hit the “Moderate” drought stage, there are more noticeable changes. Crops become more stressed, your lawn needs to be watered more often, and water levels begin to decrease.

The higher up the scale the drought goes, the more severe the impacts will be to crops, your lawn, and water levels. As we continue to climb the scale on the drought monitor, more dangerous conditions also begin to set up, causing concern for fire.

Looking ahead to next week

There are few rain chances over the next few days. Looking ahead to next week, our pattern looks drier than average, not good news for the drought conditions.

