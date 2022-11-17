Read full article on original website
PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents. In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the […]
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling drugs that led to overdose
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling drugs that caused a person to overdose in 2020, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday. It is said that as part of a conspiracy, 43-year-old Bradley Knapp of Jamestown bought and sold heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, using Facebook to […]
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
Little Valley Couple Jailed After 11-Month-Old Apparently Overdoses
A Little Valley couple are facing charges after an 11 month old apparently overdosed on Fentanyl. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner discovered the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. The child became alert and responsive after two doses of Narcan. Deputies say...
Olean Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Aubrey Purdey has refused to come home since November 11th. Police believe she is in the Olean or Bradford area and is being helped by others to stay at large. Anyone with any information is...
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
Physical Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man
A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident early Saturday evening on the city's north side. Jamestown Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street shortly after 6:00 PM and were informed that 21-year-old Robert Maund was yelling in the background that he was going to come out of the house armed and was despondent. Officers were able to quickly get the victim, her two children, and another female out of the residence safely. They also received information that Maund was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and knife. Further investigation revealed that Maund allegedly pinned the victim against a wall by her neck, choking her, making her almost lose consciousness, struck her, and wasn't allowing her to leave. Police add that this incident occurred in the presence of their two children in common. Maund was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation. He is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, 2nd-degree obstruction, aggravated family offense, and resisting arrest.
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
Brocton Man Charged in Town of Portland Burglary
A Brocton man is facing charges of 3rd-degree burglary and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property after an investigation into an incident early Friday afternoon in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a phone call from a citizen just after 12:15 PM, stating that they saw a male in a red pickup truck enter a vacant home at 6843 Webster Road. On arrival, deputies and investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division saw tracks leading up to the driveway and then saw a sled with tools lying on top just outside the garage. Deputies say 36-year-old Timothy Schrader was located hiding inside the garage. The homeowner stated that Schrader had no permission to be inside the home, and also identified the tools on the sled as his. Schrader was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Six Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raid
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Six people were arrested following a drug raid in Dunkirk on Friday. Several police agencies, including the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue following a three months investigation into narcotics sales. 39-year-old...
Charges Filed in Death of Kane Man
Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.
Kane Man Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges
A Kane man pled not guilty to multiple rape charges Thursday. 42-year-old Brian Gausman pled not guilty to four counts of felony rape, 10 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, felony incest of a minor, 14 counts of felony sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion in McKean County Court.
Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
