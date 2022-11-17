Read full article on original website
City of San Angelo announces Thanksgiving closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced various closures that will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash & Landfill There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive […]
What’s New In San Angelo - The Month of November
San Angelo has received new and prospective businesses throughout the last few months to help grow the community. Angelo State University students can visit FroYo & Sweets Downtown, a woman-owned shop located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave. near Stephens Central Library, for a sweet treat. With multiple flavor options, bulk candy, novelty sodas, smoothies and more, FroYo & Sweets Downtown is a great place to grab a sweet treat. The shop also features places to sit inside and eat, so you can study while you enjoy a snack!
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
Teachers of the Week: Jenna Hamilton and April Harrington
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jenna Hamilton and April Harrington are this week’s Teacher of the Week! Jenna Hamilton is a teacher at Holiman Elementary school with over ten years of experience in the field. Hamilton likes to work with her students to help them achieve success in the classroom. “It’s very humbling and I was […]
Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population. With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them. The event...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
San Angelo LIVE!
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
San Angelo LIVE!
BOOKING REPORT: Only 3 Arrested During Freezing Temps Sunday
SAN ANGELO, TX – Only three suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
San Angelo LIVE!
Convicted Local Meth Dealer Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
SAN ANGELO – A convicted local meth dealer last week was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty. According to court documents, on Nov. 17, 2022 at 9 a.m., Paulina Vizcaino, 25, of San Angelo, was sentenced to sentenced to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local...
Angelo State Percussion Ensemble to perform annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. According to an...
