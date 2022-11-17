Gottheimer questions FBI Director Christopher Wray about antisemitic threats in New Jersey, throughout the nation

It’s hard to believe it’s been 59 years since the assassination of President Kennedy. We all remember where we were and what we were doing that fateful Friday in November. We remember Walter Cronkite removing his glasses and telling us JFK was dead. The newscaster kept his emotions in check. There was no hysteria in his voice. No accusing the president’s foes of gunning him down. It was a calm deliverance of the most unthinkable crime...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO