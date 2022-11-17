Read full article on original website
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Marian
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the boat ramp. This is in response to water samples taken on 11/16/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian. Residents and...
Orange County School Board welcomes new members
Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable and Attainable Housing Initiative
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization, a prominent and visionary developer known for creating high-quality homes in communities across the country and here in Central Florida, to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks
Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, of Lakeland, Fla., has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes or kickbacks in return for services and supplies paid for by federal health programs, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Between September 2018 to March 2020, Dr. O'Rourke ordered false tests and medical equipment for...
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
Construction rolls along at Brightline’s Orlando train station
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 was given an exclusive inside look at the work being done at Brightline’s station in Orlando. Crews are hard at work seven days a week on the large construction project. Project manager Bryan Williams can finally see it coming together. “I get goose...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
SpaceX resupply mission; targeting to launch Dragon spacecraft Tuesday afternoon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX announced that it is preparing for Falcon 9′s launch of Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Tuesday. The spacecraft will be delivering supplies to the International Space Station, with a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. This mission will be...
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Two local organizations work with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute meals ahead of the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lighthouse Central Florida and its Lighthouse Works division hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Kyle Johnson, president and CEO of Lighthouse Central Florida, said they wanted to make things easier for those struggling, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven. Will Becker's return change the balance of power on the City Council?. Win a ride with the Clydesdales!. Apopka Historical Society presents a night with the Nutcracker. Bankson leaves City...
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Valencia College Announces Lineup of Free Holiday Concerts
Looking for some awesome holiday entertainment that won’t put pressure on your holiday budget? Check out the lineup of free concerts coming up at Valencia College. For outdoor concerts, seating will be provided, but you are invited to bring a chair or a picnic blanket and a thermos of hot cocoa!
NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport
If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
