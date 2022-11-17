ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westorlandonews.com

Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando

ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons

Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Marian

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the boat ramp. This is in response to water samples taken on 11/16/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian. Residents and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County School Board welcomes new members

Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable and Attainable Housing Initiative

Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization, a prominent and visionary developer known for creating high-quality homes in communities across the country and here in Central Florida, to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks

Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, of Lakeland, Fla., has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes or kickbacks in return for services and supplies paid for by federal health programs, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Between September 2018 to March 2020, Dr. O'Rourke ordered false tests and medical equipment for...
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review

7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven. Will Becker's return change the balance of power on the City Council?. Win a ride with the Clydesdales!. Apopka Historical Society presents a night with the Nutcracker. Bankson leaves City...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Valencia College Announces Lineup of Free Holiday Concerts

Looking for some awesome holiday entertainment that won’t put pressure on your holiday budget? Check out the lineup of free concerts coming up at Valencia College. For outdoor concerts, seating will be provided, but you are invited to bring a chair or a picnic blanket and a thermos of hot cocoa!
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport

If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL

