Medford, OR

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
kezi.com

Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
KTVL

Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions

MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
KDRV

Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Nov. 18

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KTVL

3 hospitalized after early morning explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Washington Examiner

75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit

A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
