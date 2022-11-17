Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
kptv.com
Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55,...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Nov. 17 – KF Police and SWAT Team Arrest Man on 14 Charges After Standoff
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
kezi.com
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
Oregon Tech student athletes injured in car crash in Florida
Athletes on Oregon Technology Institute’s men’s cross-country team and one athlete from the women’s cross-country team were injured near Gainesville, Florida, Friday after their van got into a crash. At least one person was critically injured, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals after the accident,...
klcc.org
Officials break ground for affordable housing at Almeda Fire site in Phoenix
A state-funded project to bring back affordable housing in the Rogue Valley broke ground this week. The communities of Phoenix and Talent were both hit hard by the 2020 Almeda Fire, and manufactured home communities suffered significant damages. The state purchased 140 modular home units in June of last year...
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
opb.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Your browser does not support the audio element. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give...
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Washington Examiner
75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit
A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
