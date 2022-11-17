Read full article on original website
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Art of the Native Florida GardenModern GlobeFlorida State
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health. “It’s been a really tough time for our family,” said Stephen Bailey. Phillip Bailey, Stephen’s father, retired from Largo Fire & Rescue in 2008 after 30 years on the job, but recently, nerve damage from diabetes caused an infection to grow in his leg. Eventually, doctors had to amputate it above the knee.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Pasco County Proposes 37-Mile Trail From Trinity To Trilby
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoy exploring Pasco County from top to bottom, we want to hear from you! Pasco County Engineering Services is hosting two open house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multi-use trail from
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights
It's going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
What to Do This Weekend | November 18-20
Hot Tub & Spa Expo | RP Funding Center | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (continues on Saturday and Sunday) Florida Southern Volleyball NCAA South Region Championship vs. Lynn University | Bob Martinez Athletics Center, University of Tampa | 2:30 p.m. Salvation Army Kettle Kick Off | Lakeside Village...
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death
SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum
Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
