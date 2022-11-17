Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Parking rate increase planned at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Airports Division has announced a parking rate increase at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The rate for HNL parking more than eight hours will be $22. This is the first time since 2015 that airport parking rates have been...
mauinow.com
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
mauinow.com
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
mauinow.com
Just 3 weeks left to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans for drought
The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for US Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be used...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Pacific University extends deadline for Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program
Hawai‘i Pacific University has extended the deadline of its Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program to Jan. 15, 2023. The GSAP is available to all Hawai‘i high school seniors that have a 2023 graduation date from an accredited Hawai‘i high school. To apply and for eligibility requirements click...
mauinow.com
Maui Family YMCA welcomes new board members
Maui Family YMCA announced today the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang. “We are so excited to have our newest members of the Maui Family YMCA Board of Directors. Dan, Charen and Jason will help in shaping the future for the Y in the years to come,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA.
mauinow.com
Cast members on hand for Maui screening of “The Wind & The Reckoning”
The award-winning made in Hawaiʻi film, “The Wind & The Reckoning,” makes its way to Maui’s Consolidated Theatres Kaʻahumanu. The first Maui screening was held on Friday, with an additional screening tonight, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The film, with more than half of it spoken...
mauinow.com
Surfer pulled unresponsive from waters at Kanahā, Maui
A male surfer was pulled unresponsive from waters about a half mile off of Kanahā Beach Park Friday morning, Maui fire officials said. Ocean Safety personnel aboard Jet Ski 10 located the victim and brought him to shore where resuscitation efforts began. “Unfortunately these efforts were unsuccessful and the...
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
