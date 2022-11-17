Maui Family YMCA announced today the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang. “We are so excited to have our newest members of the Maui Family YMCA Board of Directors. Dan, Charen and Jason will help in shaping the future for the Y in the years to come,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA.

