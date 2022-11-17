ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for 4 arsons

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzcEO_0jEgqMIw00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police arrest a woman suspected of setting fires at four Lawrence businesses.

Officers responded to a fire near North Second Street and Brown Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Lawrence police say as they responded to that fire, they were also notified about multiple reports of dumpster fires in the same area.

Click here for more Top stories

Police worked with the fire department to determine a 19-year-old woman set the fires at four separate businesses.

Officers arrested the woman less than a mile away behind Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say while the fires caused damage, no injuries were reported.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical team is investigating the arsons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
CARBONDALE, KS
KAKE TV

Woman found dead at Lawrence homeless camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old woman has been found dead in a tent at a north Lawrence homeless camp. Lawrence police say that witnesses had not heard from her since Saturday night and went to check on her. They also say that the crime scene investigator found no obvious injuries.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing

A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWRENCE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
St. Joseph Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police investigating overnight homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Independence Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 16900 block of E. Larkspur Lane. The call regarding a shooting came to the police around 9:45 p.m., when according to police, callers heard shots being fired in the area of a particular apartment.
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy