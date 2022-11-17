ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride

At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PYMNTS

IRS Saw 149% Increase in Retail Crypto Investors

About 2.3 million Americans traded cryptocurrencies in 2020, a 149% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report, citing data from the IRS. In 2019, the report said, almost 928,000 taxpayers said they received, sold, sent, or otherwise acquired digital currency. The report also notes...
PYMNTS

BoE Exec: Regulate Crypto Before It’s Too Late

Anyone seeking evidence that the cryptocurrency world needs regulation should look to the fall of the FTX exchange, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Monday (Nov. 21). FTX filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and said this weekend it owes its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1...
PYMNTS

Worldline Neonomics Partnership Aims for Pan-European Open Banking API Coverage

Worldline has entered into a commercial partnership with open banking specialist Neonomics, the French-based global payments firm announced in a press release on Monday (Nov 21). Although Worldline is already an established player in European open banking, offering its services to merchants, banks and FinTechs across the continent, the new...
PYMNTS

FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
OHIO STATE
PYMNTS

US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance

Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
PYMNTS

Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
PYMNTS

FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion

Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
PYMNTS

Ex-FDIC Head: People ‘Getting Hurt’ by Lack of Crypto Rules

The former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has joined a chorus of voices calling for the regulation of cryptocurrency in the wake of FTX’s failure. Speaking to the Financial Times (FT) on Sunday (Nov. 20), Sheila Bair said that rather than waiting for new laws, regulators need to join forces and use existing laws to protect investors.
PYMNTS

If Crypto’s Bull Market Made VCs Look Smart, What Happens Now?

Hindsight is 20/20, and its perspective is often brought into further clarity by regret. Just ask some of the venture capital industry’s most well-known firms, like Tiger Global Management, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital, who all wrote big checks supporting the since-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its charmingly unkempt wunderkind CEO, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF).
PYMNTS

Santander UK Turns ATM Operations Over to NCR

Santander UK has expanded its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR, a move that illustrates the trend of banks using ATMs to bridge the physical and digital banking gap. Santander has chosen NCR’s ATM-as-a-service offering to “transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the...
PYMNTS

TCH: Consumers Want Bank Stablecoins but Regulators Block the Path

FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s whipsaw gyrations continue to shake retail investors, many of whom will be wiped out. Institutional investors are shying away from the space, writing down their FTX investments to zero. Hackers have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from the paralyzed exchange. Rob Hunter, deputy...
PYMNTS

Lawsuit in England Alleges Crypto Lender Nexo Prevented Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is being sued in England by investors who claim the company prevented them from withdrawing assets worth $126 million in March 2021 and then said it would allow them to do so if they sold some of the assets — their Nexo tokens — to Nexo at a 60% discount.
PYMNTS

Crypto Traders Pull Back Since FTX Collapse

The collapse of FTX and about 130 of its affiliated companies has reportedly led crypto traders to turn cautious and has reduced liquidity across the crypto markets. The drop in liquidity — which has happened as a result of traders pulling bids and asks in order to regulate risks — is likely to continue for at least the short term, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21).
PYMNTS

Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto

Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
PYMNTS

Revolut Reassures Customers After FTX Collapse

Around the world, FinTechs that enable their customers to invest or trade in crypto assets are reassuring their customers after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week. One such FinTech, U.K.-based neobank Revolut, emailed users this week telling them it did not have “material exposures” to FTX but was...
Reuters

JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy