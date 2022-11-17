Read full article on original website
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
IRS Saw 149% Increase in Retail Crypto Investors
About 2.3 million Americans traded cryptocurrencies in 2020, a 149% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report, citing data from the IRS. In 2019, the report said, almost 928,000 taxpayers said they received, sold, sent, or otherwise acquired digital currency. The report also notes...
BoE Exec: Regulate Crypto Before It’s Too Late
Anyone seeking evidence that the cryptocurrency world needs regulation should look to the fall of the FTX exchange, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Monday (Nov. 21). FTX filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and said this weekend it owes its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1...
Modern Treasury Sees ‘Tectonic Shift’ of Private Innovation From FedNow Launch
In the run-up to the launch of the FedNow real-time payments platform, financial industry insiders are anticipating what the Federal Reserve’s new baby will look like when it arrives sometime in summer 2023. Among them is Sam Aarons, co-founder and chief technology officer of Modern Treasury, who told PYMNTS...
Worldline Neonomics Partnership Aims for Pan-European Open Banking API Coverage
Worldline has entered into a commercial partnership with open banking specialist Neonomics, the French-based global payments firm announced in a press release on Monday (Nov 21). Although Worldline is already an established player in European open banking, offering its services to merchants, banks and FinTechs across the continent, the new...
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
ECB's Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December -FT
Nov 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with him.
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion
Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Ex-FDIC Head: People ‘Getting Hurt’ by Lack of Crypto Rules
The former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has joined a chorus of voices calling for the regulation of cryptocurrency in the wake of FTX’s failure. Speaking to the Financial Times (FT) on Sunday (Nov. 20), Sheila Bair said that rather than waiting for new laws, regulators need to join forces and use existing laws to protect investors.
If Crypto’s Bull Market Made VCs Look Smart, What Happens Now?
Hindsight is 20/20, and its perspective is often brought into further clarity by regret. Just ask some of the venture capital industry’s most well-known firms, like Tiger Global Management, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital, who all wrote big checks supporting the since-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its charmingly unkempt wunderkind CEO, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Fed Official Neel Kashkari Tweets ‘Entire Notion of Crypto Is Nonsense’
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Friday (Nov. 18) in a tweet that cryptocurrency has no use and is just a device for speculators. His tweet came in response to a Wall Street Journal article about how investors got fooled by FTX. “This is interesting but 2...
Santander UK Turns ATM Operations Over to NCR
Santander UK has expanded its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR, a move that illustrates the trend of banks using ATMs to bridge the physical and digital banking gap. Santander has chosen NCR’s ATM-as-a-service offering to “transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the...
TCH: Consumers Want Bank Stablecoins but Regulators Block the Path
FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s whipsaw gyrations continue to shake retail investors, many of whom will be wiped out. Institutional investors are shying away from the space, writing down their FTX investments to zero. Hackers have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from the paralyzed exchange. Rob Hunter, deputy...
Lawsuit in England Alleges Crypto Lender Nexo Prevented Withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is being sued in England by investors who claim the company prevented them from withdrawing assets worth $126 million in March 2021 and then said it would allow them to do so if they sold some of the assets — their Nexo tokens — to Nexo at a 60% discount.
Crypto Traders Pull Back Since FTX Collapse
The collapse of FTX and about 130 of its affiliated companies has reportedly led crypto traders to turn cautious and has reduced liquidity across the crypto markets. The drop in liquidity — which has happened as a result of traders pulling bids and asks in order to regulate risks — is likely to continue for at least the short term, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21).
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
Revolut Reassures Customers After FTX Collapse
Around the world, FinTechs that enable their customers to invest or trade in crypto assets are reassuring their customers after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week. One such FinTech, U.K.-based neobank Revolut, emailed users this week telling them it did not have “material exposures” to FTX but was...
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection.
