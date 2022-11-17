Read full article on original website
Report: Yankees have made new offer to Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency on the heels of the best platform year we’ve seen in decades, having proven the decision to turn down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5M extension offer back in Spring Training to be a wildly successful bet on himself. Judge, who naturally declined a qualifying offer last week, is now free to field interest from teams throughout the league, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner both voiced hope of getting a deal done and keeping Judge in the Bronx long term.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yankees have several trade candidates, MLB insider says
Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. Of course, the No. 1 item on the New York Yankees general manager’s to-do list is to re-sign newly-minted American League MVP Aaron Judge. Cashman also will scour the open market for pitching help, with needs in the starting rotation and...
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Ex-Yankees prospect could be picked in Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft is approaching. And one athlete who will be exposed and up for grabs is Kansas City Royals pitcher T.J. Sikkema. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Sikkema was selected 38th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-hander was...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Odds: Red Sox, Yankees Among Five Teams Set To Heavily Pursue Aaron Judge
Could the Boston Red Sox stab their rival New York Yankees in the back by stealing the face of their franchise? Oddsmakers could see it happening. The Red Sox are far from the odds-on favorite to land Judge, but they certainly are in the running. Logically, the Yankees are the...
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?
About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Los Angeles Dodgers expected to pursue Aaron Judge, challenge New York Yankees
Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is the top MLB free agent in 2022-’23 with the New York Yankees making a
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
