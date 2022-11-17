ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees have made new offer to Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge entered free agency on the heels of the best platform year we’ve seen in decades, having proven the decision to turn down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5M extension offer back in Spring Training to be a wildly successful bet on himself. Judge, who naturally declined a qualifying offer last week, is now free to field interest from teams throughout the league, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner both voiced hope of getting a deal done and keeping Judge in the Bronx long term.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect could be picked in Rule 5 Draft

The Rule 5 Draft is approaching. And one athlete who will be exposed and up for grabs is Kansas City Royals pitcher T.J. Sikkema. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Sikkema was selected 38th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-hander was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?

About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
Yardbarker

Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says

The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One

The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy