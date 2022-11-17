ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor filed after SeaTac sting operation

 4 days ago
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) this week filed three separate cases of Attempted Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor after a sting operation conducted last week by SeaTac Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Bellevue Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Three men were arrested in connection with the charges, including a 42-year-old, a 60-year-old and a 50-year-old.

All were charged after undercover police officers posed as teenage girls and engaged with the men online, then lured them to a SeaTac hotel where police arrested them.

Additional cases remain under investigation, and the KCPAO will act on those if/when they are referred to them.

