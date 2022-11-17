ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 12

jrrobb
4d ago

Fool looks delighted to be in prison rags, his parents are proud of their offspring

fox44news.com

Coryell Co. murder suspect arrested

Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — A fourth person is under arrest in connection with a Coryell County murder. Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members arrested Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a home in Hamilton. The 36-year-old faces murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair charges in Coryell...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Teen wounded, arrest made in road rage incident

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting. Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened. Officers met with the injured party...
CAMERON, TX
KCEN

Fort Hood soldier arrested following Killeen shooting, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier was arrested following a weekend shooting in Killeen where one person was injured, the Killeen Police Department said. The police department said around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, officers were called out to the area of Suzie Street and Andover Drive because of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman wounded by stray bullet in Killeen Sunday morning

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say it appears that a woman wounded Sunday morning was struck by a stray bullet in an incident of a man firing shots in the neighborhood. Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

One person hospitalized in crash involving Killeen PD unit

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday. Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Two injured in early morning Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says two people were injured in an early morning crash – with one person receiving serious injuries. Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. Monday to investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of Southeast H. K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both victims have been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman arrested in drug diversion case indicted

WHITNEY/CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A woman arrested in multi-agency drug diversion case has been indicted by a Bosque County Grand Jury. According to the Clifton Police Department, 43-year-old Ashley Kay Bidwell, of Whitney, was officially indicted on one count of Injury to the Elderly and on 21 counts of Diversion of a Controlled Substance. Bidwell is a registered nurse who was employed by the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home.
CLIFTON, TX
fox44news.com

Throwing away purses leads to arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
WACO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Mom Arrested For Making 8-Year-Old Son Walk Home Alone

A Texas mom's life was turned upside down after making her 8-year-old son walk home one afternoon. Heather Wallace has since lost her job, was forced to sell her home and stared a 20-year prison sentence right in the face for an incident that happened in October 2021. Wallace, 37, of Waco was driving her three sons home from karate practice when Aiden, 8, started to throw a tantrum, she told The Independent. She said she asked Aiden to get out of the car and walk the rest of the way home, a half mile which he was familiar with. "I opened the door and he got out. There was no shouting, there was no argument, I know not to argue with a child in that state of mind," she said.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Two injured in rollover crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple. Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White...
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
WACO, TX

