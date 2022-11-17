Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Coryell Co. murder suspect arrested
Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — A fourth person is under arrest in connection with a Coryell County murder. Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members arrested Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a home in Hamilton. The 36-year-old faces murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair charges in Coryell...
fox44news.com
Teen wounded, arrest made in road rage incident
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting. Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened. Officers met with the injured party...
Fort Hood soldier arrested following Killeen shooting, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier was arrested following a weekend shooting in Killeen where one person was injured, the Killeen Police Department said. The police department said around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, officers were called out to the area of Suzie Street and Andover Drive because of shots fired.
fox44news.com
Woman wounded by stray bullet in Killeen Sunday morning
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say it appears that a woman wounded Sunday morning was struck by a stray bullet in an incident of a man firing shots in the neighborhood. Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on...
KBTX.com
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
fox44news.com
One person hospitalized in crash involving Killeen PD unit
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday. Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.
Killeen resident wants justice after catching hit-and-run on security cameras
It’s been one week since a Killeen resident caught a hit-and-run on his security cameras. He now needs bringing the culprit to justice.
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
fox44news.com
Two injured in early morning Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says two people were injured in an early morning crash – with one person receiving serious injuries. Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. Monday to investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of Southeast H. K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both victims have been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
fox44news.com
Woman arrested in drug diversion case indicted
WHITNEY/CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A woman arrested in multi-agency drug diversion case has been indicted by a Bosque County Grand Jury. According to the Clifton Police Department, 43-year-old Ashley Kay Bidwell, of Whitney, was officially indicted on one count of Injury to the Elderly and on 21 counts of Diversion of a Controlled Substance. Bidwell is a registered nurse who was employed by the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home.
fox44news.com
Throwing away purses leads to arrests
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
iheart.com
Texas Mom Arrested For Making 8-Year-Old Son Walk Home Alone
A Texas mom's life was turned upside down after making her 8-year-old son walk home one afternoon. Heather Wallace has since lost her job, was forced to sell her home and stared a 20-year prison sentence right in the face for an incident that happened in October 2021. Wallace, 37, of Waco was driving her three sons home from karate practice when Aiden, 8, started to throw a tantrum, she told The Independent. She said she asked Aiden to get out of the car and walk the rest of the way home, a half mile which he was familiar with. "I opened the door and he got out. There was no shouting, there was no argument, I know not to argue with a child in that state of mind," she said.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man arrested, charged in early November Killeen shooting found in Humble, TX
On Nov. 17 Carter was arrested in Humble, TX. He's currently being held in Harris County with a bond set at $250,000, according to KPD.
Two injured in rollover crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple. Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White...
wtaw.com
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
KWTX
Suspect in murder of Belton man passed away and cannot be charged; police hope victim’s family gets ‘sense of closure’
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 16, announced it had concluded its investigation into the murder of John Hill without bringing charges against the suspect in the killing, who passed away this year. On Dec. 19, 2014, a relative found Hill dead on the living...
fox44news.com
Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
