Read full article on original website
maize
4d ago
You can say that again That's a perfect name Steel < yard commons... Aldi’s also was shot up the front doors were shattered at almost the same time Old Navy had that guy shot in the leg
Reply
3
David M
4d ago
everyone knows that's where the hood goes to steal, Rob and otherwise victimize people.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cleveland19.com
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Akron man drives to hospital after being shot in the head, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Akron man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the head, police say. Early Saturday morning officers were called to the Cleveland Clinic Akron for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m....
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
cleveland19.com
Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement last week, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Parma police said. According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the victim, identified as Ryan Krebs, was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25. Krebs’s body was...
Body found in plastic at Parma home was missing man
The Parma Police Department has identified the body found at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday.
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
WFMJ.com
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested after veteran firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East
CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday night. The City of Cleveland identified the firefighter as Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served...
Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
cleveland19.com
Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders continue to save lives on a daily basis; but the last thing they want to do is have to save one of their own because of an accident that could have been prevented. T.J. Martin, the Public Information Officer of the Parma Fire Department,...
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
Man sentenced for yelling racial slur, punching woman
The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.
Teen throws mom against wall: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for domestic violence Nov. 1 after police were called to his home regarding a disturbance at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 1. The boy’s parents said there had been an altercation at the home the night before and that the boy was now refusing to go to school.
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
cleveland19.com
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
Two of six people charged in Alishah Pointer’s torture, murder plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Comments / 8