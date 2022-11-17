ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 8

maize
4d ago

You can say that again That's a perfect name Steel < yard commons... Aldi’s also was shot up the front doors were shattered at almost the same time Old Navy had that guy shot in the leg

Reply
3
David M
4d ago

everyone knows that's where the hood goes to steal, Rob and otherwise victimize people.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose

CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy