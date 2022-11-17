ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

R.A. Heim

A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism, issuing a mixed ruling that also hands a loss to the federal labor agency that sued the company earlier this year. The ruling came in a court case brought by...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard...
RALEIGH, NC

