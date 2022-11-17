Read full article on original website
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
Following complaints, Altice Optimum to be investigated for service, fees
For a second time in the past few years, Altice USA is under the eye of Attorney General William Tong, after hundreds of customers complained of hidden fees, inadequate technical support, or slower-than-promised internet speeds for its upper-tier Optimum broadband packages in Connecticut. The AG's office is investigating a $3.50...
These CT cannabis license applicants were denied. They may soon get a second chance.
More than a dozen applicants denied cannabis licenses have been given another shot to get into Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The Social Equity Council, which oversees the vetting of equity applicants for cannabis licenses, has remanded applications for 11 would-be cultivators and reconsidered applications from six applicants to the social equity lottery for varying license types from food and beverage to retail.
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;SW;6;50%;3%;2. Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;46;25;SSW;7;49%;3%;2. _____
Milford seeks waiver from state-approved literacy program
MILFORD — The state's newly approved Right to Read Act is an educational overreach, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, with financial and instructional ramifications that could ultimately hurt the district. The Right to Read Act is legislation designed to improve grade-school reading curricula across the state. The legislation calls...
Controversial statue of man who led Native American massacre to remain on CT's State Capitol
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the two top Republicans in the General Assembly opposed to the removal of a controversial colonial-era fighter from the exterior of the State Capitol, the 3,000 pound statue of John Mason will continue to loom over Bushnell Park with other Connecticut historical figures.
