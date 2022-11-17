ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore closing in on 300th homicide for 8th year in a row

*UPDATE* The homicides in this case were first reported as the 300th and 301st in Baltimore this year, but on Monday two previous homicide cases were reclassified and removed from the homicide database by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore City is closing in on a grim milestone for the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Myrtis Bedolla is first Black woman-owned art gallery owner to participate in Venice Biennale exhibition

One of the longest-running cultural exhibition festivals in the world, The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is showcasing Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300th homicide of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore has reached 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year. The Baltimore Police Department said a 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men burglarize popular Italian pastry shop Vaccaro's in Baltimore

Four men burglarized a popular Italian pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. City police told 11 News four men wearing dark clothing threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's on Albemarle Street around 3:49 a.m. Friday. Once inside, the burglars grabbed an unknown amount of property before...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
EDGEWATER, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD

