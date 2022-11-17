The Hiawatha Elementary School second and fourth graders presented “A Night at the Movies,” under the direction of Heidi Diller, at last week’s fall concert. Second graders performed first, presenting “Let’s Go to the Movies!” with selections such as “Let’s Get Together” from the Parent Trap, “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the chocolate Factory, “Flip, Flop and Fly” from Chicken Run, “We Know the Way” from Moana, “Beyond the Sea” from Finding Nemo, “Love is a song” from Bambi and “I’m a Believer” from Shrek.

