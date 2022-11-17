Read full article on original website
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Mennonite youth planning caroling event
The community is invited to a candlelit Christmas caroling evening at the Hiawatha Mennonite Church. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the church — located at 1312 260th Road, Hiawatha.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Alpha Kappa News
Becky Wahwasueky presented the program for the November 5th meeting of Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma which was held at the Carwell Building, Hiawatha. She described the JOM (Johnson-O’Malley) Program at Horton High School including what it is, how it developed and how it has grown. Members...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Crime victims to be honored at upcoming holiday remembrance receptions
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced his office, in cooperation with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, will host receptions in Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City and Wichita in honor and remembrance of crime victims who lost their lives. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for the...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Women of Ag event highlights pollinators
The 2022 Women of Ag event highlighted pollinators at its Nov. 16 event at the Fisher Community Center. This was the fifth year for Women of Ag, which is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, along with FSA and several other local businesses and organizations. There were door prizes — sponsored by the vendors — given away throughout the evening, in addition to several speakers.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha organization receives Tower Foundation grant to support mental health services
A Hiawatha organization has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support mental health services, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center was awarded $22,750 to assist with the transition to and/or implementation of requirements for the new designation of being a certified community behavioral health clinic (CCBHC). The CCBHC model is being implemented in Kansas and will provide more resources to participating clinics and improve the care the clinics are able to provide to Kansas citizens.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County
A stolen vehicle has been recovered in Doniphan County. According to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle — stolen from Platte County, Mo., was involved in a pursuit in Atchison County earlier on Thursday, was recovered that night.
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
washburnreview.org
Washburn alumnus turned Broadway star comes back home for the holidays
Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Second and fourth graders present 'A Night at the Movies'
The Hiawatha Elementary School second and fourth graders presented “A Night at the Movies,” under the direction of Heidi Diller, at last week’s fall concert. Second graders performed first, presenting “Let’s Go to the Movies!” with selections such as “Let’s Get Together” from the Parent Trap, “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the chocolate Factory, “Flip, Flop and Fly” from Chicken Run, “We Know the Way” from Moana, “Beyond the Sea” from Finding Nemo, “Love is a song” from Bambi and “I’m a Believer” from Shrek.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hiawathaworldonline.com
HMS competitors put another good week in the books
It was an outstanding week for the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks, as the girls basketball team continued their winning ways and the school’s wrestlers had strong tournament finishes. On Thursday night, the HMS girls swept the visiting Holton Wildcats. The 8th grade varsity team dominated Holton in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Ends Day Two of the Kansas Classic in First Place
TOPEKA, Kan. – After the second day of the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, the Jayhawks find themselves in first place. Kansas is leading Iowa State, Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings heading into day three. “It was kind of like yesterday,” said...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Chamber and downtown businesses come together for Jingle & Mingle
Join the Hiawatha businesses for Jingle & Mingle from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a downtown Christmas event that includes caroling, refreshments, prizes and much more. The Hiawatha Chamber and downtown businesses are heading up this event that includes a stop at the Chamber office, Blue Byrds, Hiawatha...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Sunday's Turkey Trot brings in the gobblers
Hiawatha Parks & Recreation officials say Sunday was a nearly perfect day for HP&R’s 6th Annual Turkey Trot. Director Stacy Jasper said just a smidge under 40 people came out for the 5K & Mile Fun Runs. The Turkey Trot is a race where you try to match your estimated time. After both races, all volunteers and participants enjoyed a caramel apple bar and homemade hot cocoa!
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
News Channel Nebraska
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman
BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.
KMBC.com
As temps turn cold, people at Lawrence homeless camp wait for indoor shelter to open
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homeless shelters are at or near capacity and it means many people are left out in the cold. KMBC's Dennis Evans visited a homeless camp Friday in Lawrence. "It's nothing fancy, just four walls — a cube," said Jennifer Adams, known as the camp mom.
