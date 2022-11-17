ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Related
Daily Advocate

Hundreds of students job shadow across Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Last week Darke County students from seven different area high schools participated in 220 half-day job shadows across 70 different career positions offered by more than 40 local employers. Darke County Job Shadow Week, coordinated by Darke County Economic Development (DCED), was an even bigger success...
Daily Standard

Out with the old, in the new

CELINA - A state-funded community revitalization initiative will kick off in Mercer County with the removal of a pile of rubble on Celina property and the razing of a long vacant block building near the intersection of State Routes 127 and 219. County commissioners awarded a $33,890 contractor to Post...
CELINA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored

The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Logan County recorder receives Gold Quill Award

Logan County Recorder Pat Myers just returned from attending the 96th Annual Winter Conference of the Ohio Recorder’s Association in Columbus. While there, she received the “Gold Quill” Award, which is the highest honor one can receive through the association based on service to their county and the association.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

An Alpha Thanksgiving

The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

THEFT: Officers assigned to the Greenville City Schools 5-8 building were advised a teacher’s earbuds were stolen from his classroom. The teacher was on the playground monitoring the students when he saw a male juvenile drop a pair of green earbuds with charger station, and when he advised the male that he dropped them, he also made the comment “those look like the same ones that I have. The juvenile did not respond and picked up the buds. The teacher later checked his classroom and learned a pair was missing. The juvenile was confronted and admitted to taking the ear buds. The male juvenile was issued a citation for theft. His mother was contacted and advised of the citation.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

19-year old appears for felonious assault

GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.
GREENVILLE, OH
Urbana Citizen

TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - TeachKind, PETA's humane education division, has sent a letter to Celina City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Schmiesing, along with kindness-to-animals materials for all educators in the district. The materials include TeachKind's free high school empathy-building curriculum, "Challenging Assumptions" and its "Share the World" program kit for...
CELINA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Cierra S. Davis, 22, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $250 fine; found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 60 days jail. 60 days suspended. $500 fine; found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Laron N. Johnson, 39,...
LIMA, OH

