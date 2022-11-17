Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Hundreds of students job shadow across Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Last week Darke County students from seven different area high schools participated in 220 half-day job shadows across 70 different career positions offered by more than 40 local employers. Darke County Job Shadow Week, coordinated by Darke County Economic Development (DCED), was an even bigger success...
Daily Standard
Out with the old, in the new
CELINA - A state-funded community revitalization initiative will kick off in Mercer County with the removal of a pile of rubble on Celina property and the razing of a long vacant block building near the intersection of State Routes 127 and 219. County commissioners awarded a $33,890 contractor to Post...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored
The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
Road reopens after investigation in Washington Twp.
The sheriff's office reported that the 600 block of Alex Bell Road in Washington Township was temporarily closed.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Logan County recorder receives Gold Quill Award
Logan County Recorder Pat Myers just returned from attending the 96th Annual Winter Conference of the Ohio Recorder’s Association in Columbus. While there, she received the “Gold Quill” Award, which is the highest honor one can receive through the association based on service to their county and the association.
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
Sidney Daily News
An Alpha Thanksgiving
The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: Officers assigned to the Greenville City Schools 5-8 building were advised a teacher’s earbuds were stolen from his classroom. The teacher was on the playground monitoring the students when he saw a male juvenile drop a pair of green earbuds with charger station, and when he advised the male that he dropped them, he also made the comment “those look like the same ones that I have. The juvenile did not respond and picked up the buds. The teacher later checked his classroom and learned a pair was missing. The juvenile was confronted and admitted to taking the ear buds. The male juvenile was issued a citation for theft. His mother was contacted and advised of the citation.
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Daily Advocate
19-year old appears for felonious assault
GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
wfft.com
PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf
CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - TeachKind, PETA's humane education division, has sent a letter to Celina City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Schmiesing, along with kindness-to-animals materials for all educators in the district. The materials include TeachKind's free high school empathy-building curriculum, "Challenging Assumptions" and its "Share the World" program kit for...
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Cierra S. Davis, 22, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $250 fine; found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 60 days jail. 60 days suspended. $500 fine; found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Laron N. Johnson, 39,...
