As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
Monday Stir
-Ever wonder why a White Castle burger has five holes in the patty? Answers to that and other White Castle questions you might have are answered in “The Crave Chronicles.” The documentary-style video series from the chain agency Blue Chip highlights the stories and people who have made the family-owned business thrive for more than 100 years. Blue Chip traversed Ohio to film the series in plants, restaurants, grocery stores and the White Castle Home Office. All videos will live on White Castle’s YouTube channel.
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
Reddit Details Latest Round of Tweaks to Its Video Player
Reddit shared updates on its ongoing project to revamp its video player. The platform said it will focus on four major areas where feedback from Redditors indicated that improvements are needed:. Performance: Reddit said it has lowered daily mobile playback errors by 68% since beginning the project. Conversation: The platform...
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Mastodon: How to Bookmark a Post
Mastodon allows users to bookmark their favorite posts so that they can easily view them again later on. Our guide will show you how to bookmark a post in the Mastodon mobile application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS. Step 1: Tap the three dots...
When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going In December 2022
Hulu has unveiled its slate of programming for the month of December. New original programming includes Darby and The Dead, which stars Riele Downs as a high school student who gains the ability to see dead people. Darby and The Dead premieres December 2. In Connect, Jung Haein plays Ha...
Kareem Daniel Exiting Disney in Returning CEO Bob Iger’s First Big Move
Bob Iger is wasting no time making changes at Disney. On Sunday, Disney’s board of directors announced Iger was back as CEO at the company, replacing Bob Chapek. Now, Chapek’s right-hand executive is gone too. Monday afternoon, Iger sent a memo to Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution employees...
