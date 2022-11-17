Read full article on original website
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be a match for the ages. The USMNT will face England for the 12th time in history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer' At Opening Game of Alcohol-Free World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There was one thing that Ecuador fans wanted as badly as a goal on Sunday: a beer. Those in attendance at the opening game of the World Cup against...
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
The moment is finally here. After an eight-year drought, the United States men’s national team is lacing up the cleats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On the other side of the pitch, Wales also ended a lengthy drought, though the Red Dragons’ 64-year wait easily surpasses that of the U.S.
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
England's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
England got a late start in the World Cup. Sure, it’s the country where the sport of soccer was invented. And England, along with Scotland, has the oldest national team in existence, dating back to the 1800s. But England left FIFA in 1928 and didn’t rejoin until 1946, with the team making its debut in the World Cup in 1950.
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
Jack Grealish's World Cup Goal Shows Love to Fan With Cerebral Palsy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England defeated Iran in a dominating 6-2 win in their Group B clash on Monday during this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the rout, many of the...
Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Exits Vs. England After Collision
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran was forced to make an early goalie substitution in its first World Cup match against England on Monday. Starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with center back Majid Hosseini...
Gareth Bale, Wales Ties US With Penalty Kick in the 82nd Minute
After 64 long years and 82 minutes, the Cannon delivered for Wales. After going down in the box near the end of the second half, Gareth Bale stepped up to drill a penalty kick past U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner and tie things up at one apiece. This was the 41st international goal for Bale, the country’s leading goalscorer.
Cuba's Pablo Milanes, songwriter and social crusader, dies at 79
HAVANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page.
