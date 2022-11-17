Read full article on original website
Deputy injured in incident by Niland suspect
There was a report of a domestic disturbance in progress that the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) Deputies responded to on Sunday.
Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest
NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
Attempted child abduction in Yuma, YPD responds
Three vehicle occupants attempted to abduct a child, but the child ran away as a result.
Taylor sisters win Miss Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Yuma County and Miss Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Local sisters, Elliot and Olivia Taylor recently won their titles in the annual Miss Yuma County Scholarship Pageant to represent our community. The Taylors are the first pair of...
Two vehicles collided resulting in one person dead
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area near S. Avenue B and 28th Street.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders.
Convicted killer slain in Centinela prison attack
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday, November 15. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to...
Local doctor no longer facing charges
A local doctor accused of pointing a gun at three teens is no longer facing charges.
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
SoCal prison investigates death of inmate as homicide
Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers
The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas.
The City of El Centro change hospital operation
The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars.
Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter
A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest.
Inmate from Los Angeles county killed in prison in Imperial county
An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. William Quintero was attacked Monday by Jose Perez and Juan Serrano in...
Street closure project disagreement
A project meant to help Calexico is actually upsetting business owners in the area as it has closed off a street they say is vital to them
A warming trend leading up to Thanksgiving
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions will prevail through the week. A stronger ridge of high pressure will settle over the west coast by the middle of the week, which will warm-up our temperatures in the upcoming days. By tonight our weather conditions will stay quiet and...
Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend
Caballeros de Yuma, Inc. presents a weekend-long balloon festival from November 18-20.
Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off!
The 32nd annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival kicked off this morning with the first hot air balloon launch of the weekend.
Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
