Somerton, AZ

thedesertreview.com

Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest

NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
NILAND, CA
kyma.com

Taylor sisters win Miss Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Yuma County and Miss Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Local sisters, Elliot and Olivia Taylor recently won their titles in the annual Miss Yuma County Scholarship Pageant to represent our community. The Taylors are the first pair of...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Convicted killer slain in Centinela prison attack

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday, November 15. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
TUCSON, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

The City of El Centro change hospital operation

The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars. The post The City of El Centro change hospital operation appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

A warming trend leading up to Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions will prevail through the week. A stronger ridge of high pressure will settle over the west coast by the middle of the week, which will warm-up our temperatures in the upcoming days. By tonight our weather conditions will stay quiet and...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

