Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
Rick and Morty's Toy Plush Website is a Real Thing
Rick and Morty broke through the fourth wall completely and explored a meta commentary laced world in Season 6's newest episode, and it turns out that the website for a plush toy that Rick Sanchez advertises in the episode is a real thing that Adult Swim whipped up for the occasion! During the fourth season of the series, Rick and Morty found themselves trapped within a "Story Train" filled with all sorts of potential stories that they could have gone on. It ended with a gag for a website that fans could look up to see a page for the Story-Train itself, and now the series has done it again.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
PlayStation Leak May Have Just Revealed the Next Big PS5 Controller Feature
A new PlayStation patent may have just leaked and revealed the next big PS5 DualSense controller feature. The problem is patents are a bit of a wildcard. A company like Sony files patents all the time that never evolve or graduate into an actual product or technology or feature. However, in the past, products, features, plans, and more have all leaked early through patents. In other words, sometimes patents are glimpses into the future, but other times they are reminders that companies experiment and tinker with all types of things that never graduate from this experimental phase.
Rick and Morty Finally Addresses Space Jam 2 Cameo
Rick and Morty once famously made a cameo appearance during Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside many of the characters from Warner Bros. many properties, and the series itself was finally able to address this in a surprising way in the newest episode of the sixth season! With Rick and Morty officially returning for new episodes in Season 6, fans are starting to see that these final episodes will be much different than what we got before. The latest entry after the hiatus was the most meta-commentary laced episodes in the season overall, and thus Rick was able to use it to call attention to some things.
God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir
Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article. The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
She-Hulk VFX Supervisors Talk Keeping K.E.V.I.N. a Secret (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this fall, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a unique spot. Fans were downright delighted to see the events of the show's season finale, which saw Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) break the fourth wall and come face-to-face with K.E.V.I.N., a robotic entity pulling the strings of the entire MCU. The robot was meant to be a clever homage to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige — and for VFX supervisors at Digital Domain, who helped bring K.E.V.I.N. to life, it was a unique challenge to translate the energy of the real-life man into a larger-than-life CGI character.
God of War Ragnarok 2.03 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok got another update this week with a set of patch notes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game bringing it up to Version 2.03. This quick update follows Version 2.02 which released just a few days prior with its own set of patch notes. Given the timing of this one and the last, it makes sense that the patch notes for Version 2.03 are entirely composed of bugfixes for various issues that players were experiencing.
Steam Sale Drops Top-Rated Strategy Game to Lowest Price Ever
Steam sales are rampant right now because of the holidays, and one of those sales has brought one of the PC platform's best strategy games down to just $5.99. The game in question is none other than Side Meier's Civilization VI which is the latest of a long line of strategy games. Considering how the game is typically $59.99, that's a steal any day, but it's an even better deal now that we know the game is going to get even more DLC in the future even though it's been out for around five years now.
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
