Shaver Lake, CA

Winter Wonderland returns to Shaver Lake

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

Shaver Lake, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau (GSLVB) is set to take place on Thanksgiving weekend.

Last year’s event featured a daytime vendor fair, live music, and in the evening, holiday train rides, and fun light-up wearable souvenirs. This year, the Pine Ridge Ridge Boosters are hosting a two-day shopping holiday bazaar that will feature food trucks and popular characters like the Grinch and Santa Claus.

The Shaver Lake Lions Club will be selling its Christmas Trees at Bob’s Market and the Museum of the Sierra will have crafts for kids.

“It is really great to see so many of our community nonprofits and organizations coming together to make the weekend even more special,” said Kyle Lee, Board Chairman of the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau.

“That’s really been our vision since the Creek Fire devastated our mountains. We have so many passionate community members that are all working towards the same goals. This weekend shows we are stronger together,” continued Lee.

In order to help more locals have the opportunity to attend the festivities, Mono Wind Casino is sponsoring a shuttle service.

“This year, we were able to get Mono Wind Casino to sponsor a shuttle. Our idea is to get more locals to attend if they can get picked up and dropped off from their neighborhoods. We also wanted fewer folks walking on highway 168 in the dark.” Michele Meisch, Board Member Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau.

Organizers say to keep a look out on the GSLVB social media channels (@goshaverlake) for the shuttle schedule and stop map that will be available soon.

