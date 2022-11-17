ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday

By Angela Hutti
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front.

A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Some isolated spots could see as much as 1″ as they see isolated, short-lived bursts of more intense snow.

Behind the front, we are very cold Friday and through the weekend. Friday morning lows will be in the low 20s. A mix of clouds and sun Friday, highs in the 20s north of I-70 and will struggle to reach 32 farther south. Gusty winds will mean wind chills will be 8 to 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures.

Skies will become mostly clear Friday night. Saturday morning temps will be in the mid to upper teens.

As sunny and cold weekend. But we do have a warming trend for next week. Highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with some rain chances Wednesday.

FOX 2

FOX 2

