onfocus.news
Colby Girls Open Season with Win over Greenwood
The Colby Hornets opened the 2022-23 Girls Basketball Season with a 57-38 home win over Greenwood. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 11, Hernandez 7, Feiten 11, Willner 6, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Orth 11, Trush 2, , Thomsen 5. Greenwood scoring: Wuethrich 4, Thomas 2, Davidson 5, Trampush 2, Lindner...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Trims Lakeland in Girls Basketball Season Opener
Marshfield trimmed Lakeland in the girls basketball season opener for both teams, 55-53. Danielle Minsaas led the Tigers with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 11, Charron 2, Minsaas 14, Abney 3, Delany 4, Grancorvitz 4, Schueller 6, Bousum 7, Wucherpfenning 2. Lakeland stats not provided. ***********************************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Common Council to Discuss Skatepark Paintings Issue
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – At the November 22 meeting of the City of Marshfield Common Council, members are scheduled to discuss how to address an issue at Braem Park skatepark. At a previous meeting, per City memo, alderman Mike O’Reilly explained that there is “graffiti and a makeshift memorial...
