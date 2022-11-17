Read full article on original website
Frankenmuth Waterpark Will Soon Become the Largest in the State
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has announced a massive expansion. Frankenmuth will soon be home to the largest indoor waterpark in the state. The Bavarian Inn Lodge has announced a major expansion project that is expected to break ground on December 13th. Currently, the indoor waterpark at the Bavarian...
Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location
A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Help Those in Need With a Visit to Grand Blanc’s Santa’s Farm
Santa & Mrs. Claus will once again be making children smile this holiday season when they welcome visitors to their Grand Blanc farm. Not only will they be spreading joy to kids of all ages, but they'll be helping those in need at the same time. Again this year, Santa...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
Frankenmuth Holiday Shopping Is Warmer Now, For Your Pleasure
Frankenmuth, Michigan is widely known for its Little Bavaria and Holiday appeal. Heck, in addition to fantastic Kern's Sausage, Mackinac Fudge Shops and a great brewery, they even have heated sidewalks in part of the city. That's always a plus in a cold Michigan winter. Does Frankenmuth, Michigan have a...
Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving
Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. What are...
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night
Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Video of Flint Traffic Signal at Street Level Has People Saying WTH?
A TikTok video of a stoplight in Flint has people saying, "What the hell?" TikTok user 1furillostar posted the 8-second clip with the caption, "Only my city" as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the oftentimes quirky things you can see in the Vehicle City. The video shows a string of stoplights...
Grammy Winning Singer Shaggy in Town for Special Event, Then Dines in Fenton
He can't say "It wasn't me" this time, because it was really him. Grammy-winning reggae singer Shaggy, who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me", "Boombastic", "In The Summertime", and "Angel", was spotted out around town this week. Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, made his way to Genesee...
Comedian Mike Epps to Open Comedy Club in Downtown Detroit
Detroit's former Punch Bowl Social will see new life as a comedy club. The COVID-19 pandemic was brutal for business and we, unfortunately, saw many businesses in Michigan and around the country close. That was the story for Punch Bowl Social on Broadway Street in Detroit. Now, new life will...
Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know
Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
