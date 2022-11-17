ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Club 93.7

Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location

A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run

There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
FLINT, MI
Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers

Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
FERNDALE, MI
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
DETROIT, MI
Comedian Mike Epps to Open Comedy Club in Downtown Detroit

Detroit's former Punch Bowl Social will see new life as a comedy club. The COVID-19 pandemic was brutal for business and we, unfortunately, saw many businesses in Michigan and around the country close. That was the story for Punch Bowl Social on Broadway Street in Detroit. Now, new life will...
DETROIT, MI
Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know

Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
LINDEN, MI
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
