John Carter Cash Compares Loretta Lynn To His Mother, June Carter Cash

 4 days ago
Country music singer and the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is talking about working with the late Loretta Lynn. John Carter Cash spoke about Loretta and how she reminded him so much of his own mother. The 52-year-old spoke about how they had the same “bright light.”

He said of Loretta, “Her laughter, her joy, just the fact that she was true, and she’d never changed. She was so aware of her own limitations and strengths. I recorded more with Loretta Lynn than anybody else I have in my career. She was like a mother for me.”

John Carter Cash compares Loretta Lynn to his mother June

21 October 2016 – Cleveland, Ohio – John Carter Cash. 21st Annual Music Masters recipient Johnny Cash is remembered by his son John Carter Cash during Johnny Cash week at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Photo Credit: Craig Wilkins/AdMedia/Image Collect

Both of his parents passed away back in 2003. John added that he and Loretta recorded 150 songs together and shared, “It was like having my mother back in the studio and usually in her best form. Having a friend and learning to believe again together because she learned to believe that she had the strength in her to create these Grammy-worthy records.”

From left: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, at home in Hendersonville, TN, circa 1970 / Everett Collection

He continued, “It really stands as one of the greatest examples in music that I’ve seen. That’s how I saw my father do it. I saw him endure at the end of his life. I saw him make great music and his creative spark just continued to drive. As I saw it in Loretta, and I had a chance to see it in her more than I have anyone else.”

LORETTA LYNN IN CONCERT, Loretta Lynn, taped at Harrah’s in Reno, NV, LORETTA LYNN IN CONCERT, 1985. (c)MCA TV. Courtesy: Everett Collection

Loretta passed away in October at the age of 90. She was best known for her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” but had many hits during her long career, which spanned six decades. May she rest in peace.

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

