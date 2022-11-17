ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
NESN

Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win

Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils

The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.

A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens

Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Falter on Road Against Bruins, 6-1

A tough game for Chicago gives Boston its 11th straight home victory to start the season, tying the NHL record. The Blackhawks lost handily to the Bruins by five goals on Saturday night, 6-1. The loss extends the Bruins' home winning streak to start the season at 11 games, tying an NHL record.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle

Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings Loan Three Players to Ontario Reign

Andersson, Kupari and Moverare have been loaned to AHL-Ontario. The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forwards Lias Andersson and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jacob Moverare to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Andersson, 24, opened the 2022-23 season with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall 1.9 Seconds Short of Victory

The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak extend to six straight games as they lost via shootout, 5-4 (1-0), to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0, trailed 3-2, and then took a 4-3 lead in the third period. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Canadiens tied the game with 1.9 seconds left in regulation and went on to win in the skills competition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win

In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Canadiens rally late, defeat Flyers in shootout

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield tied it with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied for a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre on Saturday. Caufield scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the left circle with Jake Allen pulled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Brisebois, new Canadiens ambassador, likes potential of current team

Patrice Brisebois was 22 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, in his first full NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, when they won their 24th and most recent championship 30 years ago next spring. Today, working Bell Centre corporate suites on game nights and in the community as...
NHL

Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
RALEIGH, NC

