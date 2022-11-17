Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win
Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Falter on Road Against Bruins, 6-1
A tough game for Chicago gives Boston its 11th straight home victory to start the season, tying the NHL record. The Blackhawks lost handily to the Bruins by five goals on Saturday night, 6-1. The loss extends the Bruins' home winning streak to start the season at 11 games, tying an NHL record.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
Yardbarker
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Three Players to Ontario Reign
Andersson, Kupari and Moverare have been loaned to AHL-Ontario. The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forwards Lias Andersson and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jacob Moverare to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Andersson, 24, opened the 2022-23 season with...
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall 1.9 Seconds Short of Victory
The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak extend to six straight games as they lost via shootout, 5-4 (1-0), to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0, trailed 3-2, and then took a 4-3 lead in the third period. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Canadiens tied the game with 1.9 seconds left in regulation and went on to win in the skills competition.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
Canadiens rally late, defeat Flyers in shootout
MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield tied it with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied for a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre on Saturday. Caufield scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the left circle with Jake Allen pulled...
NHL
Brisebois, new Canadiens ambassador, likes potential of current team
Patrice Brisebois was 22 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, in his first full NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, when they won their 24th and most recent championship 30 years ago next spring. Today, working Bell Centre corporate suites on game nights and in the community as...
NHL
Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while...
Comments / 0