Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

kchi.com

kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit

Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers

Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured. Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested. A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. The SUV...
MILAN, MO
kq2.com

2 killed in DeKalb County crash on Friday

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tonya Maize, 52 of Union Star, was northbound on Route J as Michael Burnett, 46 of Maysville, was driving a Freightliner eastbound on MO-6, one mile north of Amity.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6

Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
AMITY, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

