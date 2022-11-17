Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop
A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6
Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
Silver Alert canceled, Ray County man located safe
The Ray County Sheriff’s Department canceled an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man Sunday after he was located safe.
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
