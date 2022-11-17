Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election
The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on...
kchi.com
Carrollton Town Council
Security Cameras At Carrollton City Hall are on the agenda for the Town Council on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Other items of new business on the agenda include a meeting with the owner of Meadow Ridge Apartments and the creation of an Airport Board.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
kchi.com
FSA Ballots Due December 5th
Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee...
kttn.com
Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit
Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
kchi.com
FSA Urges Cover Crop / Wheat Reporting
Reporting deadlines for Wheat and Cover Crops are due December 15th. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysh Tate says these are important reports. Tate says the reporting for Cover Crops could provide savings. Tate says it is best to stop by the office with those reports. If you...
agdaily.com
Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit
Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
KMZU
Hale resident wanted in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
kchi.com
Middle School District Choir
Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney. The students spent the...
KCTV 5
Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway. Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and...
kchi.com
Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
KMZU
Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners
The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer. Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:. Float...
