Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO