Analyst Says IO Biotech's Cancer Treatment Approach 'Differentiated'

HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Denmark-based cancer firm IO Biotech Inc IOBT with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. The company's T-win platform works through a dual mechanism of action that involves the direct killing of immunosuppressive cells and modulation of the tumor microenvironment into a more pro-inflammatory anti-tumor environment.
Psyched: Musk's Empathy Tweets, Psychedelics In Congress, Oregon's Opt-Outs, MAPS' MDMA Trial And More

Elon Musk Joins Twitter Conversation Around Psychedelics: A Debate On Empathy. Elon Musk continues touting the benefits of psychedelics, from his live interview at CodeCon2021 to his most recent tweets endorsing those working towards developing these substances for better therapeutic effects and even revisiting his own experience with them. Tesla...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. November 22, 2022. Record Date:. November 23, 2022. Payable Date:. November 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency. Ordinary. Income.
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023

Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding

With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
