Analyst Says IO Biotech's Cancer Treatment Approach 'Differentiated'
HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Denmark-based cancer firm IO Biotech Inc IOBT with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. The company's T-win platform works through a dual mechanism of action that involves the direct killing of immunosuppressive cells and modulation of the tumor microenvironment into a more pro-inflammatory anti-tumor environment.
Analyst Bumps Up Price Target For Avadel Pharmaceuticals After Favorable Patent Ruling
Last Friday, Delaware District Court granted Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc's AVDL motion to delist the ‘963 Xyrem REMS patent. Needham says a favorable patent ruling clears a key hurdle for Lumryz, and Q3 FY23 is the most likely timeframe for full launch (vs. 4Q FY23 previously). The analyst has raised the price target to $9 from $8 with a Buy rating.
Psyched: Musk's Empathy Tweets, Psychedelics In Congress, Oregon's Opt-Outs, MAPS' MDMA Trial And More
Elon Musk Joins Twitter Conversation Around Psychedelics: A Debate On Empathy. Elon Musk continues touting the benefits of psychedelics, from his live interview at CodeCon2021 to his most recent tweets endorsing those working towards developing these substances for better therapeutic effects and even revisiting his own experience with them. Tesla...
New York Cannabis Control Board Approves Change Of Control Of Etain's Vertically Integrated License
RIV Capital Inc. RIV CNPOF, an acquisition and investment firm announced Monday that the New York State Cannabis Control Board ("CCB") and the New York State Office of Cannabis Management ("OCM") approved Etain, LLC's ("Etain") change of control request. RIV Capital Inc. is focused on building a leading multi-state platform...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. November 22, 2022. Record Date:. November 23, 2022. Payable Date:. November 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency. Ordinary. Income.
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding
With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
