ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Webster County man stabs another man four times, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed another man four times on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Lisa Lane in Cowen Friday afternoon for a reported malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities said 20-year-old Zachary Wenderoth, of...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Recorddelta

Tallmansville man fires weapon, flees St. Joseph’s Hospital

UPSHUR COUNTY — On Monday, November 14, 2022, around 6 p.m., a Tallmansville man was taken into custody after being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery. The criminal complaint states that Sergeant G.S. DeWeese, of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), was notified of...
TALLMANSVILLE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body found in car pulled from creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WHITE HALL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman’s body found in West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman’s body was found in Nicholas County on Monday. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old JoAnne Riffle, of Sylvester, was found dead in the Nettie area on Deepwell Rd. in a power line right of way. This matter is still under investigation. No other information was released.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy