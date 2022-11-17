Read full article on original website
WDTV
Webster County man stabs another man four times, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed another man four times on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Lisa Lane in Cowen Friday afternoon for a reported malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities said 20-year-old Zachary Wenderoth, of...
Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.
2 people charged after officers find fentanyl during welfare check in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found fentanyl during a welfare check in Clarksburg. On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to the Mountain Mart on Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg for a welfare check on two individuals, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, […]
2 people arrested at the same time in Morgantown for unrelated drug crimes
Two unrelated incidents at the same location netted multiple drug arrests in Monongalia County over the weekend.
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
Medical examiner called to early morning Bridgeport wreck
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Bridgeport Police searching for 2 people and vehicle in shoplifting investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people and the vehicle they were driving after a shoplifting incident.
The Recorddelta
Tallmansville man fires weapon, flees St. Joseph’s Hospital
UPSHUR COUNTY — On Monday, November 14, 2022, around 6 p.m., a Tallmansville man was taken into custody after being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery. The criminal complaint states that Sergeant G.S. DeWeese, of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), was notified of...
wajr.com
Fatal crash scene discovered days after the mishap in White Hall police believe
WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Police in White Hall report one person was fatally injured in a single vehicle crash at Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Reports indicate the vehicle went off the road in an area where another accident occurred weeks before and the guardrail had not been repaired.
Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment
A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
West Virginia woman arrested for child neglect after 3-year-old in diaper found unattended
A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police say a child was found unattended, wearing only a diaper and t-shirt on Tuesday.
WDTV
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
WDTV
Body found in car pulled from creek
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
West Virginia man facing felony charges after he allegedly shot children with BB gun
A Randolph County man is facing felony charges of child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful assault after deputies say he shot two children—ages 5 and 7—with a Red Ryder BB gun on Thursday.
Woman’s body found in West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman’s body was found in Nicholas County on Monday. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old JoAnne Riffle, of Sylvester, was found dead in the Nettie area on Deepwell Rd. in a power line right of way. This matter is still under investigation. No other information was released.
