Plumas County News
Plumas Transit to begin new schedule making it easier to get to Reno, Susanville and Alturas
Plumas Transit has a revised transit schedule that includes makes getting to Reno and other areas easier, as well as new buses to make the ride more enjoyable. The new transit schedule will connect with the Modoc Sage Stage at Hallelujah Junction three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This connection will enable trips to Reno and north to Susanville and Alturas. The new schedules will become effective Monday Dec. 5. (See details below.)
Plumas County News
Notice Of Proposed Construction
Proposed Project: Liberty Utilities (CalPeco Electric) LLC (“Liberty”) is proposing the Portola 60 Kilovolt (kV) Substation Rebuild Project (“Project”) in the City of Portola, California. The Project includes decommissioning and removing the existing 60 kV Portola Substation and rebuilding it to the same 60 kV capacity within the existing parcel. The Project also includes work outside of and adjacent to the parcel, including the undergrounding of tie-ins, installation of a junction box, and replacement of the existing fence surrounding the substation parcel (i.e., the perimeter fence). The Project will increase system safety and reliability of Liberty’s electrical grid by replacing aging equipment and raising the elevation of the substation to avoid potential future flooding of the facility.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
Plumas County News
Annual Eta Alpha craft fair is Dec. 3 with a chance to see Santa
The annual Eta Alpha craft fair is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the fairgrounds. The fair began 46 years ago when member Diane Kleine presented the idea to the group about hosting a craft fair for local artists. This has grown over the years to not only include many handcrafted items but other goods as well. Some of the items offered this year include beaded crystal prisms; wood carvings; canned jellies; leather goods; different handcrafted unique jewelry; knitted and fabric items; birdhouses; and candles. Pampered Chef and Scentsy products also will be available.
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures
Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Mountain Democrat
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
Plumas County News
Silver Linings: Students speak at Reader’s Theatre in Greenville
There’s a first time for everything, and this last Saturday, students from Indian Valley, Quincy, and Greenhorn treated an Indian Valley audience to an early evening of original prose and poetry as well as hand selected published works by other authors to share with a small audience of literary and student enthusiasts at Greenville Elementary School cafeteria.
Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?
MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
Paradise Post
DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail
OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
mymotherlode.com
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
Mountain Democrat
Lost and found
A 73-year-old Pollock Pines woman who got lost Nov. 15 on her daily walk spent hours in the woods in darkness before rescuers found her. The Robert Road resident had last been seen around 4 p.m. near her home, according to El Dorado Search and Rescue. Four hours later K9, ground and off-road vehicle teams were called in to assist. After midnight rescuers reported locating the woman in a heavily wooded area.
mymotherlode.com
Highway 108 Traffic Delays Two Days Next Week
Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will conduct various construction and repairs at the beginning of next week on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. Caltrans crews report there will be one-way controls with flaggers directing traffic on the highway stretching from Twain Harte to Pinecrest and also in Jamestown near the new roundabout. They add that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays and should use alternate routes whenever possible.
