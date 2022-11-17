ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup Takes On NFL, College Football For U.S. Viewers

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest soccer event in the world — but this year, it’s facing competition from America’s most popular sport. World Cup matches will compete for viewers in the U.S. with college and professional football games over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The tournament is normally a summer event but was pushed to the fall this year due to Qatar’s extreme temperatures.
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3s, three in the third period, as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. “Coach lit a fire under us at halftime, and we came out and I felt like we saw the ball go in the hoop a little more,” Towns said. “And I think everyone could see the intensity of ours pick up, especially defensively.”
NFL’s Return to Mexico City Looks Greener Than Ever

The NFL’s expansion efforts beyond U.S. turf was actually held back by it four years ago. Five days before one of the most anticipated games to that point in the 2018 season, the NFL was forced to cancel a trip to Mexico City where the Los Angeles Rams were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”
Steve Ballmer Doesn’t Want Buy to Liverpool

The richest sports team owner in America is no longer considering a bid for an iconic European soccer club. Steve Ballmer — the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers — had been rumored to make a takeover bid for the Premier League’s Liverpool FC. “When I sat...
Tom Brady, Shaq Among Those Hit With 2nd FTX Lawsuit

A second federal lawsuit filed on behalf of FTX investors lists the same high-profile defendants from Tom Brady to Shohei Ohtani — although the latest complaint takes a different tactic. The civil complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday states that defendants’...
